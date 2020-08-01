|
Master P Reveals J. Cole Really, Really, Really Wants To Play In The NBA – No Cap: “He In The Gym!”
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rap veteran Master P is giving Dreamville fans something to geek out about. The former Toronto Raptors player turned hip-hop legend has revealed rapper J. Cole‘s low-key training to play in the NBA. J Cole’s NBA Plans Revealed In a new interview, Percy Miller admitted Cole reached out to him to dish on his short-lived […]
