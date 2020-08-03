Global  
 

Chrishell Stause Mistaken for Justin Hartley's First Ex Wife & She Makes Sure to Correct the Error!

Just Jared Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause was mistaken for Justin Hartley‘s first ex wife in an online article and she is making sure to correct the mistake. If you don’t know, Justin‘s first ex wife, Lindsay Hartley, is temporarily replacing actress Kelly Monaco on General Hospital as Kelly deals with a health issue. The Daily Mail posted [...]
