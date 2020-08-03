Global  
 

Portia de Rossi Shows Support For Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

E! Online Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Portia de Rossi is showing her support for wife Ellen DeGeneres. The actress took Instagram on Monday, Aug. 3. to share an image that read, "I Stand By Ellen." Along with the...
 Ellen Degeneres said she's making changes to her show after several former staff members complained of a hostile work environment.

