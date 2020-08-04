Global  
 

Portia de Rossi ridiculed after linking ‘bot attacks’ to Ellen DeGeneres controversy in confusing show of support

PinkNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi appears to have suggested that the recent controversy surrounding the Ellen show is down to internet bots. Allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show have been piling up in recent weeks. Former staff have spoken out, claiming that she show’s workplace culture is marred by...
