Portia de Rossi ridiculed after linking ‘bot attacks’ to Ellen DeGeneres controversy in confusing show of support Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi appears to have suggested that the recent controversy surrounding the Ellen show is down to internet bots. Allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show have been piling up in recent weeks. Former staff have spoken out, claiming that she show’s workplace culture is marred by... 👓 View full article

