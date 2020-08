Chi RT @StephenGlahn: Runaway BS..... @CNN's Acosta Corners Trump on #Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force 'Contradicting Yo… 8 hours ago

Nadine Fisher CNN’s Acosta Corners Trump on Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force ‘Contradicting You?’… https://t.co/8WEk655Rxh 8 hours ago

Geo Steve Runaway BS..... @CNN's Acosta Corners Trump on #Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force 'Contradict… https://t.co/d9cDdE55NI 8 hours ago

Bill Fairclough - https://bit.ly/2VQi7ML RT @TantrumTrump2: CNN's Acosta Corners Trump on Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force 'Contradicting You?' https://t.co/2… 9 hours ago

TantrumTrump https://bit.ly/TBFL-Video CNN's Acosta Corners Trump on Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force 'Contradicting You?'… https://t.co/V16NYO1SK5 9 hours ago

OHIO @ SAINTLUCIEWES CNN’s Acosta Corners Trump on Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force ‘Contradicting You?’… https://t.co/i3u4ZjuyC9 9 hours ago

Beryl Harvey RT @mog7546: #Acosta Corners #Trump on #Hydroxychloroquine: Why Is Your Coronavirus Task Force 'CONTRADICTING YOU?' “Trump answered by o… 11 hours ago