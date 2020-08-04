Global  
 

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Game Series Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak Within Team

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
There has been another outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus within a baseball team, CNN reports. Seven members of the baseball team, as well six staffers from the St. Louis Cardinals have all tested positive for the virus in the past week, just days ahead of of their game series against the Detroit Tigers. The team is [...]
 Another day, another postponed game at Miller Park. Saturday, Major League Baseball announced the Milwaukee Brewers’ weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals will be postponed.

