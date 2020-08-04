St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Game Series Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak Within Team
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () There has been another outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus within a baseball team, CNN reports. Seven members of the baseball team, as well six staffers from the St. Louis Cardinals have all tested positive for the virus in the past week, just days ahead of of their game series against the Detroit Tigers. The team is [...]
A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday: WHO’S PLAYING? The Cardinals will see if they can begin their series at Milwaukee after St. Louis... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports
