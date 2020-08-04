Global  
 

Amit Sadh opens up about his character in Breathe: Into the shadows and much more!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' released on the 10th of July and received rave reviews for its engaging storyline and thrilling content. The series sees Amit Sadh play the role of Inspector Kabir Sawant and in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his character, the response that it received and much...
