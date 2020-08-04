Global  
 

Meghan Markle Flooded With Well Wishes From Royal Family-in-Law on 39th Birthday Despite Feud Rumors

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussexx is flooded with love and congratulations from her British royal family-in-law including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles.
 Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine have marked Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday with a throwback photograph and brief note.

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Prior to becoming a member of the British..

The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Between a lawsuit and a tell-all book, Meghan Markle's birthday could be a stressful one.

 It’s Meghan Markle‘s 39th birthday and she just received some well wishes from the royal family! While the former actress and her husband Prince Harry cut...
