The Boys makers unveil final trailer for season 2

Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official trailer and key art for the second season of THE BOYS. The first three episodes of season two premiere Friday, September 4, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available...
