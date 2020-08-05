Global  
 

The Boys makers unveil final trailer for season 2

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official trailer and key art for the second season of THE BOYS. The first three episodes of season two premiere Friday, September 4, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available...
News video: The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer 02:47

 Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video superhero series The Boys Season 2, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Simon...

