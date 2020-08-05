Global  
 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are on Family Vacation At a 'Fortress'

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West flew to an island outside of the United States amid the drama surrounding their family. If you missed it, Kim has publicly explained Kanye is going through a bipolar episode after he made headlines for saying he’s been wanting a divorce after his shocking rally revelation. The couple is currently [...]
