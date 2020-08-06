Global  
 

Aadar Jain makes it Instagram official with Tara Sutaria; comments 'I Love You'

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Aadar Jain makes it Instagram official with Tara Sutaria; comments 'I Love You'Qaidi Band actor Aadar Jain made it Instagram official with Tara Sutaria, the Student Of The Year 2 actress. Aadar, son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, made his Bollywood debut with YRF movie Qaidi Band. Speaking about Tara, she was last seen playing the character of a...
