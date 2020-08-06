|
Listen: Cut Copy - 'Like Breaking Glass'
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Plus, they've confirmed a London show...
*Cut Copy* have shared their new single 'Like Breaking Glass' - tune in now.
The much-loved Australian group will release their sixth studio album 'Freeze, Melt' later this month, raising the bar once more.
Out on August 21st, the record is trailed by a flurry of previews, including their frisky new song.
'Like Breaking Glass' is sheer Cut Copy, beautifully judged synth pop laden in colour and melody.
Dan Whitford says of the single:
"In the beginning 'Like Breaking Glass' started out as a completely different track. Before one weekend I was mucking around in the studio with just a drum beat and an acid bassline. I never managed to finish it, but when I came back to it the next week there was something about that beat that felt compelling, so I started writing a song over the top of it. It is about the conflicted feelings of a relationship that has begun to unravel. Where sometimes against all logic, you discover that affections run deep just as a break up becomes inevitable."
The band have also confirmed a run of European shows next year, including a night at London's Roundhouse on March 31st.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: *Tamar Levine*
