Microsoft is launching the Surface Duo next month, its ambitious foldable phone with two screens that opens and closes like a book. Here's how it works. (MSFT)
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
· Microsoft announced that the Surface Duo, its first foldable smartphone, will launch on September 10 for $1,400.
· The device consists of two separate 5.6-inch displays that work together to form one 8.1-inch display when opened.
· Microsoft is touting the phone's software as one of its big selling points. It showcased how...
