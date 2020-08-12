Microsoft is launching the Surface Duo next month, its ambitious foldable phone with two screens that opens and closes like a book. Here's how it works. (MSFT) Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Microsoft announced that the Surface Duo, its first foldable smartphone, will launch on September 10 for $1,400.

· The device consists of two separate 5.6-inch displays that work together to form one 8.1-inch display when opened.

Microsoft is touting the phone's software as one of its big selling points.

