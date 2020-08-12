Global  
 

Microsoft is launching the Surface Duo next month, its ambitious foldable phone with two screens that opens and closes like a book. Here's how it works. (MSFT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Microsoft is launching the Surface Duo next month, its ambitious foldable phone with two screens that opens and closes like a book. Here's how it works. (MSFT)· Microsoft announced that the Surface Duo, its first foldable smartphone, will launch on September 10 for $1,400.
· The device consists of two separate 5.6-inch displays that work together to form one 8.1-inch display when opened.
· Microsoft is touting the phone's software as one of its big selling points. It showcased how...
