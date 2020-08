Alyssa Milano Shares Photo of Her in Breathing Mask to Warn Others COVID-19 Is Not a Hoax Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Opening up about her battle with the novel coronavirus , the former 'Charmed' actress claims she had been living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms that include vertigo and irregular periods. šŸ‘“ View full article

