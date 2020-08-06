Global  
 

James Charles Apologizes to Alicia Keys for Subtweeting Her Over Her New Beauty Brand

Just Jared Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
James Charles has issued an apology directly to Alicia Keys after he subtweeted her. “People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion,” James tweeted after it was announced that Alicia was releasing a beauty line with e.l.f. Beauty next year. He later deleted the [...]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Alicia Keys Is Teaming Up With E.L.F. Beauty Brand

Alicia Keys Is Teaming Up With E.L.F. Beauty Brand 00:32

 Alicia Keys and cosmetic brand E.L.F. are pairing up to offer a new beauty line. The award-winning singer-songwriter is teaming up with the cosmetics company for a new skin-care line. According to Allure, the new venture will be a full-blown "lifestyle beauty brand". Kory Marchisotto, E.L.F.'s chief...

