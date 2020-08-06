James Charles Apologizes to Alicia Keys for Subtweeting Her Over Her New Beauty Brand Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

James Charles has issued an apology directly to Alicia Keys after he subtweeted her. “People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion,” James tweeted after it was announced that Alicia was releasing a beauty line with e.l.f. Beauty next year. He later deleted the [...] 👓 View full article

