George & Amal Clooney Are Donating $100,000 to Lebanese Charities After Explosion in Beirut, Her Birth Place
Friday, 7 August 2020 () George and Amal Clooney have announced that they are making a big donation to help in the relief efforts in Lebanon after over 100 people were killed in a massive explosion in Beirut. At least 135 people are dead and at least 5,000 people are injured after the explosion on Tuesday (August 4). “We’re both [...]
A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750...