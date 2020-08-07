Cardi B + Meg Thee Stallion Get Freaky In New Wap Music Video W/ Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía + More Cameos: “Never Lost A Fight But I’m Looking For A Beating”
Friday, 7 August 2020 () New York rapper Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion have kept their word on delivering their new “Wap” anthem. Their new music video is an absolute must-see and features plenty of high-profile cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía. Cardi B’s NSFW Wap Music Video At midnight, Cardi pulled through with the jaw-dropping visual. In […]
Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep.Electrification is a fundamental step in the development of Jeep towards..
Driven by Cadillac's latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled, expanding choices for the brand's..