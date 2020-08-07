Global  
 

Cardi B + Meg Thee Stallion Get Freaky In New Wap Music Video W/ Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía + More Cameos: “Never Lost A Fight But I’m Looking For A Beating”

SOHH Friday, 7 August 2020
Cardi B + Meg Thee Stallion Get Freaky In New Wap Music Video W/ Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía + More Cameos: “Never Lost A Fight But I’m Looking For A Beating”New York rapper Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion have kept their word on delivering their new “Wap” anthem. Their new music video is an absolute must-see and features plenty of high-profile cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía. Cardi B’s NSFW Wap Music Video At midnight, Cardi pulled through with the jaw-dropping visual. In […]
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Appearing In Cardi B & Megan The Stallion 'WAP' Video?

Kylie Jenner Appearing In Cardi B & Megan The Stallion 'WAP' Video? 01:56

 Kylie Jenner is reportedly in Cardi B's new music video. PLus - Tory Lanez is allegedly spotted at McDonald's amid the shooting investigation.

Kylie Jenner, Normani, & More Star in Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Music Video - Watch!

 Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” features a lot of famous friends! The ladies just released the music video for their new collab, and it shows off A...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner

 Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game isn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- they're getting support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including...
TMZ.com


