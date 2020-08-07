Basketball Player Michael Ojo Dies at 27 After Collapsing During Training Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Michael Ojo, a basketball player who formerly played for Florida State University, has died at the age of 27. The Nigerian-born athlete died after collapsing during an individual training session on Friday (August 7) in Belgrade, Serbia. Michael‘s former basketball team, Red Star Belgrade, released the following statement: “Michael Ojo, centre of Crvena zvezda Basketball [...] 👓 View full article

