Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Daughters During Virtual Birthday Party

Just Jared Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Charlize Theron celebrated her 45th birthday in the best way – with a virtual call with her favorite people. Some of those favorite people included her mom, and a rare screengrab of her daughters, Jackson and August. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron “My first virtual birthday party…I think my mom fell [...]
