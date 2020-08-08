Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Daughters During Virtual Birthday Party Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Charlize Theron celebrated her 45th birthday in the best way – with a virtual call with her favorite people. Some of those favorite people included her mom, and a rare screengrab of her daughters, Jackson and August. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron “My first virtual birthday party…I think my mom fell [...] 👓 View full article

