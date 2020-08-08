Global  
 

Trump Adviser Jason Miller Contradicts Trump, Declares ‘Joe Biden Is Actually A Very Good Debater’

Mediaite Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Trump Adviser Jason Miller Contradicts Trump, Declares ‘Joe Biden Is Actually A Very Good Debater’Despite a campaign of attacks by President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental acumen, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller now says that Biden is “actually a very good debater.” Trump and his campaign have been falsely claiming that Biden is trying to avoid debating Trump, while also repeatedly attacking the former […]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden?

Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden? 00:43

 President Donald Trump has made the media rounds with his major line of attack against Democratic opponent Joe Biden: Biden is mentally unfit for the job. After all, Trump can't attack Biden for being white. Or for being a male. Or for being in his seventies. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump's...

