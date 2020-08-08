Trump Adviser Jason Miller Contradicts Trump, Declares ‘Joe Biden Is Actually A Very Good Debater’ Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Despite a campaign of attacks by President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental acumen, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller now says that Biden is “actually a very good debater.” Trump and his campaign have been falsely claiming that Biden is trying to avoid debating Trump, while also repeatedly attacking the former […] Despite a campaign of attacks by President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental acumen, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller now says that Biden is “actually a very good debater.” Trump and his campaign have been falsely claiming that Biden is trying to avoid debating Trump, while also repeatedly attacking the former […] 👓 View full article

