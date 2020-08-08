Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz May Have Secretly Gotten Married!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Rumor has it Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz may have gotten married! The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday (August 7) to share a photo holding hands with the 21-year-old photographer, while he wears a gold band on his left ring finger. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham Rumors [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are the 'sweetest couple'

Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are the 'sweetest couple' 00:45

 Victoria Beckham has hailed her son Brooklyn and his fiancé Nicola Peltz as the "sweetest couple".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post [Video]

Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post

Nicola Peltz has sparked pregnancy speculation after sharing a cryptic post on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have prompted speculation they are secretly married after the 25-year-old actress shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are planning three engagement parties [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are planning three engagement parties

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will have three engagement parties, one thrown by each family and one hosted by the couple in New York.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Sparking Marriage Rumors

 Wedding bells? Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are sparking marriage rumors less than a month after they got engaged. Fans began speculating that the couple...
E! Online

Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are the 'sweetest couple'
ContactMusic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz planning three engagement parties
ContactMusic


Tweets about this