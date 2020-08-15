Global  
 

Brooklyn Beckham Visits His Mom's Store with Fiancee Nicola Peltz

Just Jared Saturday, 15 August 2020
Brooklyn Beckham helps his fiancee Nicola Peltz down the steps while leaving his mom Victoria Beckham‘s store on Dover Street on Thursday (August 13) in London, England. The 21-year-old photographer was assisted by an umbrella holder who wore a face mask, while the couple went maskless. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham [...]
