Sanjay Dutt's health update: He is fine, says relative Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

On Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt was rushed to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital, after he complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to the ICU.



Doctors said that he is being kept under observation at the hospital and they are running other tests. A senior doctor, who is treating the 61-year-old actor, said that he had tested negative... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this