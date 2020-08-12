Maanayata Dutt opens up on Sanjay Dutt's health, says 'I am confident this too shall pass'
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Recently, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital when he complained of breathlessness and he had also undergone a COVID-19 test and was tested negative. He was discharged and was back home.
*A senior doctor*, who was treating the 61-year-old actor, said that he had tested negative for COVID-19. "He was feeling a...
Maanayata Dutt issued a statement on Wednesday requesting fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours over the health condition of her husband, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. His sister Priya Dutt was also seen at the hospital, although she travelled in a different car. Dutt visited the Lilavati Hospital..
