Maanayata Dutt opens up on Sanjay Dutt's health, says 'I am confident this too shall pass'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Recently, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital when he complained of breathlessness and he had also undergone a COVID-19 test and was tested negative. He was discharged and was back home.

*A senior doctor*, who was treating the 61-year-old actor, said that he had tested negative for COVID-19. "He was feeling a...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Maanayata requests Sanjay Dutt's fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours

Maanayata requests Sanjay Dutt's fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours 01:56

 Maanayata Dutt issued a statement on Wednesday requesting fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours over the health condition of her husband, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. #Maanyatadutt #Sanjaydutt #Sanjayduttcancer

