Logan Paul Shares How Younger Brother Jake Paul Is Doing After FBI Raid

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Logan Paul is giving an update on how his brother Jake Paul is doing. As you may know, on Wednesday morning (August 5), Jake‘s home in California was searched by the FBI in connection with the Scottsdale mall looting. During a recent episode of Logan‘s Impaulsive podcast, he shared that he talked to Jake and [...]
