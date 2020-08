New York Giants' Co-Owner Steve Tisch's Daughter Hilary Tisch Dies at 36 Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hilary Tisch, the daughter of the New York Giants' chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch, has sadly died. The jewelry designer and gemologist died on Monday (August 10) in the hospital following an apparent suicide attempt over the weekend, TMZ reports. She was 36-years-old. "Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person," Hilary's dad said in [...]