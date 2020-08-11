Veteran poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passes away at 70
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () Rahat Indori, known for his poetry and lyrics writing in Hindi Cinema, has passed away after suffering from two heart attacks, ANI reports. Earlier today, Indori had taken to his Twitter account to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
