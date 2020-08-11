Global  
 

Veteran poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passes away at 70

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Rahat Indori, known for his poetry and lyrics writing in Hindi Cinema, has passed away after suffering from two heart attacks, ANI reports. Earlier today, Indori had taken to his Twitter account to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest 01:15

 Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

