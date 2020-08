Alyssa Milano Is Experiencing Hair Loss From Coronavirus Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Earlier this month, Alyssa Milano revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after testing negative three times for the actual Coronavirus while she was ill. Now, Alyssa is revealing the symptoms she’s still dealing with months later including one that she’s showing in real time: hair loss. “Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to [...] 👓 View full article