Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keke Palmer Shares Videos of Shelved Disney Channel Show With Vanessa Hudgens

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Keke Palmer is throwing it way back! The 26-year-old entertainer shared some videos from a pilot she shot for the Disney Channel called Keke and Jamal. Keke was going to star in the show alongside Andre Jamal Kinney, who you may recognize from Hannah Montana, and Vanessa Hudgens (pre-High School Musical)! “Omg my big bro [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 20 Disney Channel Theme Songs of All Time

Top 20 Disney Channel Theme Songs of All Time 20:39

 Good luck getting these Disney Channel theme songs out of your head. For this list we’ll be focusing on theme songs from shows that originally premiered on the most magical network on TV.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus ‘ready to whip out’ Hannah Montana wig for revived show [Video]

Miley Cyrus ‘ready to whip out’ Hannah Montana wig for revived show

Miley Cyrus would be keen to reprise her career-making role of Hannah Montana for a new series of the Disney Channel TV show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
True Crime Network’s AVOD Apps Seeks Viewers on Every Screen: Tegna’s Brian Weiss [Video]

True Crime Network’s AVOD Apps Seeks Viewers on Every Screen: Tegna’s Brian Weiss

Television audiences have more viewing choices than ever before as media companies develop new ways to reach them on every kind of screen. For Tegna, one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:41Published
Keke Palmer to host MTV Video Music Awards [Video]

Keke Palmer to host MTV Video Music Awards

Actress Keke Palmer will host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this

MatthewTwihard

MatthewTwihard RT @justjaredjr: Did you know that Keke Palmer and Vanessa Hudgens almost starred in a Disney Channel show together?? Check out the video… 3 days ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Keke Palmer Shares Videos of Shelved Disney Channel Show With Vanessa Hudgens Keke Palmer is throwing it way back… https://t.co/WVrCeDvkOz 1 week ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Keke Palmer Shares Videos of Shelved Disney Channel Show With Vanessa Hudgens https://t.co/dSxkBkGfq4 via @JustJaredJr 1 week ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Keke Palmer Shares Videos of Shelved Disney Channel Show With Vanessa Hudgens https://t.co/GWB8RS96yO via @JustJaredJr 1 week ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Keke Palmer Shares Videos of Shelved Disney Channel Show With Vanessa Hudgens https://t.co/Ji2mPiqfhV via @JustJaredJr 1 week ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Did you know that Keke Palmer and Vanessa Hudgens almost starred in a Disney Channel show together?? Check out th… https://t.co/Fbm1xBqaqy 1 week ago