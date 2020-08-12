Global  
 

Bindi Irwin announces she's pregnant, expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin has announced on Tuesday that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together, nearly five months after tying the knot.

The 22-year-old star made the announcement on Instagram and posted, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that...
 Bindi Irwin is pregnant, and her baby already has its own little khaki shirt!

