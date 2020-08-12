Bindi Irwin announces she's pregnant, expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin has announced on Tuesday that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together, nearly five months after tying the knot.
The 22-year-old star made the announcement on Instagram and posted, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that...
Bindi Irwin, the 22-year old environmental activist, has announced she is expecting her first child.
Nearly five months after her wedding to Chandler Powell, Irwin shared the news of her pregnancy on..
A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..