Justin Hartley's Ex Wife Defends Him Amid Chrishell Stause's Revelations About Him

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Justin Hartley‘s ex wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley is defending him amid all the talk about his relationship with another ex wife Chrishell Stause. In the recent past, and on Chrishell‘s reality show Selling Sunset, she has seemingly accused him of cheating and the way he told her he wanted a divorce. Lindsay took to her Instagram [...]
