Chrishell Stause Seemingly Responds To Justin Hartley's First Ex-Wife
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Chrishell Stause has seemingly reacted to Lindsay Korman-Hartley following her comments about their ex, Justin Hartley. Lindsay, also an actress, spoke out in support of Justin following Chrishell‘s accusations about the This Is Us star. “Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my [...]
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is revealing why she’s no longer friends with Chrishell Stause. She explained they became close in 2017, around the same... Just Jared Also reported by •Mid-Day •E! Online