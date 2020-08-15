Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Talks Feud with Chrishell Stause, Reveals When Things Changed Between Them
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () One of the main storylines on the Netflix docu-soap series Selling Sunset is the feud between real estate agents Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. In the most recent season, Chrishell‘s divorce from husband Justin Hartley was revealed just weeks before Christine‘s wedding and she felt that her big day was being overshadowed by the drama. [...]
"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn left Season 2 on good terms with Davina Potratz and Heather Rae Young, but the reality star exclusively revealed to Page Six she has a rift with her close pals in..
Hollywood realtors The Oppenheim Group is featured in Netflix's fan-favourite reality series "Selling Sunset", and with season 3 just around the corner, Jason Oppenheim tells ET Canada digital reporter..