Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Talks Feud with Chrishell Stause, Reveals When Things Changed Between Them

Just Jared Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
One of the main storylines on the Netflix docu-soap series Selling Sunset is the feud between real estate agents Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. In the most recent season, Chrishell‘s divorce from husband Justin Hartley was revealed just weeks before Christine‘s wedding and she felt that her big day was being overshadowed by the drama. [...]
