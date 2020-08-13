Chemotherapy is the only line of treatment, it's stage 4, says a source on Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () On August 11, Sanjay Dutt tweeted "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Ever since then, his fans and well-wishers have been praying for the actor's...
India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist