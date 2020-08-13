Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chemotherapy is the only line of treatment, it's stage 4, says a source on Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
On August 11, Sanjay Dutt tweeted "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Ever since then, his fans and well-wishers have been praying for the actor's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update 06:21

 India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s [Video]

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published
Sanjay Dutt has late stage lung cancer, actor announces 'break' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sanjay Dutt has late stage lung cancer, actor announces 'break' | Oneindia News

Actor Sanjay Dutt has late stage lung cancer. On Tuesday, he announced a short break from work for medical treatment. The actor was rushed to the hospital when he complained of breathlessness but he..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt: He's a fighter, will emerge triumphant

Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt: He's a fighter, will emerge triumphant We spoke when he was hospitalised last week; he assured me he was fine," begins Arshad Warsi, yet to come to terms with the news of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this