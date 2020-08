You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vidyut Jammwal on his mother’s special advise for him | Khuda Hafiz | Aur Batao



Actor Vidyut Jamwal gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Vidyut opens up on what his mother advised him. Aur Batao is not.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:37 Published 22 hours ago Vidyut Jammwal snapped with 'Khuda Hafiz' director Faruk Kabir



Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Khuda Hafiz'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Vidyut Jammwal starrer film 'Khuda Hafiz' trailer out now



Actor Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberai starrer film "Khuda Hafiz" tailer is finally out now. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this