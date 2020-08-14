Dolly Parton Says: Black Lives Matter Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

"Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!"



*Dolly Parton* has spoken out in favour of the Black Lives Matter movement.



The country icon sat down with Billboard for *an extensive cover story*, discussing her rich history, her current plans, and touching on her future.



A remarkably open interviewee - she featured on the cover of Clash *HERE* - Dolly can also rock the boat when she likes.



Asked about Black Lives Matter, the country queen was unequivocal in her support of the protests across America and beyond.



She said: “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen”.



“And of course, Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”



The interview also touched on the removal of Confederate statues across the South, and Dolly actually did something similar in 2018 - she quietly renamed her Dollyland attraction Dixie Stampede, labelling it Dolly Parton's Stampede.



Find the interview *HERE.*



