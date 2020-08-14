Global  
 

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020
The 74th Independence Day of India is going to be a different one! As physical get-togethers to mark India's Independence Day may not be possible this year due to the light of the pandemic, virtual celebrations seem to be the possible option. Television stars of popular shows on Sony SAB like Bhakharwadi, Maddam Sir, Baalveer...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi 02:10

 Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14
J&K police attacked, 2 cops martyred ahead of Independence Day | Oneindia News

J&K police attacked, 2 cops martyred ahead of Independence Day | Oneindia News

Two police personnel were killed after their convoy came under attack by terrorists in Nowgam, J&K, in the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday, a day before Independence Day. The attack comes at a time..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42
Security on high alert as Independence Day nears

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears

As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26

