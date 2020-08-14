Global  
 

John Berman Hits Trump’s Recent Birtherism: ‘What the President Says is Wrong, What the President Says is Racist’

Mediaite Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
CNN's John Berman made no bones about President Donald Trump's recent questioning of VP candidate Kamala Harriss's eligibility to serve in office, plainly calling them "wrong" and "racist."
News video: 'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden

'Whining is what Donald Trump does best' -Biden 01:04

 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his new running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, characterizing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent attacks against her as "whining" and accused the president of having a problem with "strong women."

