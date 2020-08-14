John Berman Hits Trump’s Recent Birtherism: ‘What the President Says is Wrong, What the President Says is Racist’
Friday, 14 August 2020 () CNN's John Berman made no bones about President Donald Trump's recent questioning of VP candidate Kamala Harriss's eligibility to serve in office, plainly calling them "wrong" and "racist."
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his new running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, characterizing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent attacks against her as "whining" and accused the president of having a problem with "strong women."