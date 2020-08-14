Global  
 

"Bad Hair" - cast: Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Michelle Hurd, Laverne Cox, Elle Lorraine, Jay Pharoah, Blair Underwood, Judith Scott, Corinne Massiah, James Van Der Beek, Usher Raymond, Moses Storm, Robin Thede, Yaani King Mondschein, Steve Zissis, MC

AceShowbiz Friday, 14 August 2020
*Release date :* October 23, 2020
*Synopsis :* In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order ...
News video: Bad Hair on Hulu - Official Teaser Trailer

Bad Hair on Hulu - Official Teaser Trailer 01:06

 Check out the official teaser trailer for the Hulu horror movie Bad Hair, directed by Justin Simien. It stars Elle Lorraine, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, Chanté Adams, James Van Der Beek, Usher, Blair Underwood and Vanessa Williams. Bad Hair Release Date: October 23, 2020...

