Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buckingham Palace releases new photos of Princess Anne ahead of her 70th birthday

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, turns 70 on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Princess Anne marks 70th birthday with three new portraits

Princess Anne marks 70th birthday with three new portraits 00:43

 Princess Anne has marked her 70th birthday with three portraits. The photos were taken at the Princess Royal's home at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Princess Anne loves the countryside [Video]

Princess Anne loves the countryside

Princess Anne loves the countryside The 70-year-old royal was born in London but always preferred staying at her family's Windsor Castle residence, rather than in Buckingham Palace. She said: Instead,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this