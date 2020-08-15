Global  
 

Independence Day 2020: Here are five upcoming patriotic films to watch out for

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
From Sunny Deol's 'Border' to John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate,' Bollywood has always been pumping patriotism in the citizens of the country with its plethora of seasoned patriotic films. As the country is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day, here are some of the upcoming films that every filmy patriot should watch out...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Udhampur

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Udhampur 02:17

 Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures...

Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day, Empire State Building illuminated in tricolour [Video]

Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day, Empire State Building illuminated in tricolour

Indian Independence Day was celebrated in several areas in the United States. New York’s Empire State Building illuminated in colours of the Indian national flag. The building was illuminated in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes [Video]

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:29Published
AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid Covid19 [Video]

AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid Covid19

The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published

