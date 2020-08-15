Independence Day 2020: Here are five upcoming patriotic films to watch out for
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () From Sunny Deol's 'Border' to John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate,' Bollywood has always been pumping patriotism in the citizens of the country with its plethora of seasoned patriotic films. As the country is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day, here are some of the upcoming films that every filmy patriot should watch out...
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures...
As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted..
