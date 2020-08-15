Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump for Dismantling the USPS
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Taylor Swift is using her platform to speak out against President Trump and his “calculated dismantling of [the] USPS.” Amid the pandemic, voters in the United States will be relying on voting by mail to place their votes in the upcoming presidential election, but Trump has admitted to making it harder to vote by mail. [...]
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.
Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..
Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..