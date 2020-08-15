Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump for Dismantling the USPS

Just Jared Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is using her platform to speak out against President Trump and his “calculated dismantling of [the] USPS.” Amid the pandemic, voters in the United States will be relying on voting by mail to place their votes in the upcoming presidential election, but Trump has admitted to making it harder to vote by mail. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published
Trump declines to reject Qanon theory [Video]

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede [Video]

Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this