Celebs react as Dhoni retires from cricket

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Former Indian Cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket today. Soon, fans of the captain cool took over social media to pour in love for him. Bollywood celebs were no different! Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Bipasha Basu, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more shared a post dedicated to MSD on their respective social media accounts.
