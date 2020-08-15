Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Former Indian Cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket today. Soon, fans of the captain cool took over social media to pour in love for him. Bollywood celebs were no different! Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Bipasha Basu, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more shared a post dedicated to MSD on their respective social media accounts.
Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today. He is regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni led India in winning the first ever T20 World..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
Tweets about this
MG Dumasia 📷 Celebs react as Dhoni retires from cricket via Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News, Breaking Ne… https://t.co/Ey8ebPhUft 6 hours ago
MG Dumasia Celebs react as Dhoni retires from cricket https://t.co/EAiFS5LHVM 6 hours ago