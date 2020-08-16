Global  
 

Inside photos: Saif Ali Khan rings in his 50th birthday with his family members

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020
Inside photos: Saif Ali Khan rings in his 50th birthday with his family membersSaif Ali Khan hits a half century today on August 16. In other words, he celebrates his 50th birthday today, and the celebrations had to be filled with glitz and grandeur, and they indeed were. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made sure he had one memorable night and that it was going to be a good, good night!

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted

Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted 01:45

 Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Saturday. Saif Ali khan, Chahatt Khanna, Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal and Prayga Jaiswal were spotted. The celebs stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Saif Ali khan was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. Earlier,...

