Inside photos: Saif Ali Khan rings in his 50th birthday with his family members Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Saif Ali Khan hits a half century today on August 16. In other words, he celebrates his 50th birthday today, and the celebrations had to be filled with glitz and grandeur, and they indeed were. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made sure he had one memorable night and that it was going to be a good, good night!



Let's talk... Saif Ali Khan hits a half century today on August 16. In other words, he celebrates his 50th birthday today, and the celebrations had to be filled with glitz and grandeur, and they indeed were. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made sure he had one memorable night and that it was going to be a good, good night!Let's talk 👓 View full article

