Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Lands Role in Amazon's 'The Boys'

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Jensen Ackles, star of the long running The CW show Supernatural, has landed a role in Amazon Prime Video’s hit show The Boys! Jensen is set to portray Soldier Boy in the show’s upcoming third season. “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” [...]
