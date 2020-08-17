Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Lands Role in Amazon's 'The Boys'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video - "Renew My Light" Clip



Check out the official "Renew My Light" clip from the Amazon Prime Video superhero series The Boys Season 2, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago The Boys Season 2 Trailer



The Boys Season 2 - Official Trailer - Amazon Prime Video Plot synopsis: In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie, and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video superhero series The Boys Season 2, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl Urban,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Trisha RT @JustJared: Supernatural's Jensen Ackles has landed an exciting new role!!! https://t.co/IdFEa1dI2h 10 minutes ago JustJared.com Supernatural's Jensen Ackles has landed an exciting new role!!! https://t.co/IdFEa1dI2h 59 minutes ago