Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston to Reunite On Screen for First Time Since 2001!

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston to Reunite On Screen for First Time Since 2001!Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will be reuniting on screen for the first time in nearly 19 years! It was just confirmed that Brad will be joining Jennifer in the previously announced table read of the classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The roles that everyone will be playing will not be announced until [...]
 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are set to take part in a virtual table read of the '80s classic movie "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" to help raise funds for Sean Penn's non-profit CORE.

