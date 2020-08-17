|
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston to Reunite On Screen for First Time Since 2001!
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will be reuniting on screen for the first time in nearly 19 years! It was just confirmed that Brad will be joining Jennifer in the previously announced table read of the classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The roles that everyone will be playing will not be announced until [...]
