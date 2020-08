You Might Like

Tweets about this Steven Allen Adams RT @jbarro: Objection: John Kasich said America is at a crossroads but he was clearly standing at a fork in the road. 12 minutes ago Timothy Franzen John Kasich Tells Republicans to Vote Biden: "America Is at a Crossroads" https://t.co/wZsK5zygtU via @MotherJones 14 minutes ago Foro 17 John Kasich says America is at a crossroads https://t.co/AoU5zCGlrz 15 minutes ago Cindy RT @LolOverruled: OMG JOHN KASICH LITERALLY STANDING AT A CROSSROAD SAYING AMERICA IS AT A CROSSROADS, SATIRE IS DEAD https://t.co/1iJDoWD3… 27 minutes ago Cindy RT @mjuliana32: Mark my words... John Kasich’s “America is literally at a crossroads right now” segment is going to become a meme by tomorr… 29 minutes ago Putney Swope RT @MikeSington: Republican John Kasich says “America is at a crossroads”, from literal crossroads. https://t.co/BNDwhXtcln 44 minutes ago Mike Sington Republican John Kasich says “America is at a crossroads”, from literal crossroads. https://t.co/BNDwhXtcln 48 minutes ago Matthew Slaughter RT @AureHope: #BREAKING #news 'America Is at a Crossroads': John Kasich Delivers DNC Speech From Literal Crossroads https://t.co/lddzeEcI1b 1 hour ago