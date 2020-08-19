Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC verdict
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (August 19) backed Mumbai Police and said that it carried out a fair investigation in the case. Raut, however, preferred not to comment on the SC verdict and said that those in the government who know the law will comment on the SC's ruling.
