Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC verdict

Zee News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (August 19) backed Mumbai Police and said that it carried out a fair investigation in the case. Raut, however, preferred not to comment on the SC verdict and said that those in the government who know the law will comment on the SC's ruling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, rejects Rhea's plea | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, rejects Rhea's plea | Oneindia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court has finally settled the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the top court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant Singh...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, rejecting Rhea Chakraborty's plea.Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the case into the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case [Video]

'Very happy': Bihar DGP after SC orders CBI inquiry in SSR's death case

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published
SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association [Video]

SSR death case: Uniform was insulted in Mumbai, will get justice today, says Bihar Police Association

President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Sanjay Raut defends Aaditya Thackeray again, says only media taking up his name in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut once again defended Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief, and blamed the media...
Zee News

What I said is based on information I have, says Sanjay Raut after notice by Sushant's kin

 After a notice was given to him by Sushant Singh Rajput's family member, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he is making statements in the actor's death...
IndiaTimes

'Have absolutely no faith in Mumbai Police probe': Sushant Singh Rajput's father writes to SC

 On Wednesday, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statements against Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, the family had also issued a hard-hitting letter.
DNA


Tweets about this