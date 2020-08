AOC Hits Back at NBC News for Tweet Saying She ‘Did Not Endorse’ Joe Biden During Speech: ‘Malicious and Misleading’ Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore into NBC News over a now-deleted tweet that said she "did not endorse Joe Biden" during her brief speech at the Democratic National Convention, which is true, but which she pointed out misled viewers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore into NBC News over a now-deleted tweet that said she "did not endorse Joe Biden" during her brief speech at the Democratic National Convention, which is true, but which she pointed out misled viewers. 👓 View full article