NBC News Deletes Tweet About Ocasio-Cortez She Calls ‘Misleading’ Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

NBC News deleted a tweet about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Tuesday night DNC appearance that she called “misleading.” The congresswoman still wants to know what the news organization will do to “fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation” caused by the headline and post.



The original tweet from NBC News was posted shortly before 10 p.m. ET Tuesday and read, “In one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden: ‘I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the president of the United States of America.'”



The tweet was deleted around 1:15 a.m. ET Wednesday morning and NBC News added a note to clarify that it “should have included more detail on the nominating process.”



*Also Read:* Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Nominates Bernie Sanders in DNC Remarks: Watch Here (Video)



While it is true Ocasio-Cortez nominated Sanders and not newly-minted nominee Joe Biden, that was her role in the proceedings for the evening. As she explained on Twitter after her video rolled, “Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.” Ocasio-Cortez said she was asked to second Sanders’ nomination for the roll call, but that “I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November.” The congresswoman has previously endorsed Biden.



At 1:46 a.m. ET, Ocasio-Cortez responded to the NBC News update, writing, “This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling. The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge?”



“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion,” she went on. “So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it.”



NBC News has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Nominates Bernie Sanders in DNC Remarks: Watch Here (Video)



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks C-SPAN Twitter Video Records With Floor Speech



Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at Tucker Carlson for 'Racist' Fox News Segment NBC News deleted a tweet about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Tuesday night DNC appearance that she called “misleading.” The congresswoman still wants to know what the news organization will do to “fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation” caused by the headline and post.The original tweet from NBC News was posted shortly before 10 p.m. ET Tuesday and read, “In one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden: ‘I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the president of the United States of America.'”The tweet was deleted around 1:15 a.m. ET Wednesday morning and NBC News added a note to clarify that it “should have included more detail on the nominating process.”*Also Read:* Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Nominates Bernie Sanders in DNC Remarks: Watch Here (Video)While it is true Ocasio-Cortez nominated Sanders and not newly-minted nominee Joe Biden, that was her role in the proceedings for the evening. As she explained on Twitter after her video rolled, “Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.” Ocasio-Cortez said she was asked to second Sanders’ nomination for the roll call, but that “I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November.” The congresswoman has previously endorsed Biden.At 1:46 a.m. ET, Ocasio-Cortez responded to the NBC News update, writing, “This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling. The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge?”“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion,” she went on. “So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it.”NBC News has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Nominates Bernie Sanders in DNC Remarks: Watch Here (Video)Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks C-SPAN Twitter Video Records With Floor SpeechOcasio-Cortez Hits Back at Tucker Carlson for 'Racist' Fox News Segment 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Worried Residents Fight City Hall In Court About Crime Spike In Minneapolis



The state's largest city faces a lawsuit for a crime spike amid calls to replace the police department, Reg Chapman reports (2:22).WCCO 4 News at 6 – August 18, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:22 Published 14 hours ago Watch: Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter deployed to tackle Mauritius oil spill



India has deployed the home made Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter to tackle the Mauritius oil spill. It will extricate oil from a merchant vessel to a tug. The Indian Coast Guard has also sent a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago DPW Investigating After Offensive Tweet About Trump Made From Its Account



DPW Investigating After Offensive Tweet About Trump Made From Its Account Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:12 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this

